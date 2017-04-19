It’s in the bag

Posted on April 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Nancy King of Pet’s Lifeline organizes designer purses — and corrals precious kittens — in advance of Tailwags and Handbags, the seventh annual ladies luncheon and silent auction on Friday, April 28.

In addition to spring mingling and bidding on a range of bags from the likes of Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Jimmy Coo, Versace and other droppable names, the event this year features a mannequin show – auction items of outfits donated by local retailers Perle, Angelique and more. $95. 11:30 a.m. to 2p.m. Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. 707.996.4577. Petslifeline.org.