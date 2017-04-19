Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

It’s in the bag

Posted on April 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

IMG_1981

Nancy King of Pet’s Lifeline organizes designer purses — and corrals precious kittens — in advance of Tailwags and Handbags, the seventh annual ladies luncheon and silent auction on Friday, April 28.

In addition to spring mingling and bidding on a range of bags from the likes of Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Jimmy Coo, Versace and other droppable names, the event this year features a mannequin show – auction items of outfits donated by local retailers Perle, Angelique and more. $95. 11:30 a.m. to 2p.m. Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. 707.996.4577. Petslifeline.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>