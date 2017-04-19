Spring plant sale

Posted on April 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club of Sonoma Valley is putting on its Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sonoma Community Center, 276. E. Napa Street.

The sale features hundreds of 4″ and one gallon pots of plants for vegetable and herb gardens, flowering perennial and pollinator plants, and succulents at great prices. Master Gardeners and experienced club members will be on site to assist with information and plant selection. A demonstration of planting succulents in pots is planned. Bird houses of old barn wood, made to specifications from Cornell Lab of Ornithology, will be on sale.

Proceeds support the club’s public educational monthly speaker meetings, plants and support for school gardens, public workshops, and the Sonoma Valley Hospital Tranquil Garden.