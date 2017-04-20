Earth Day festival in Sonoma

Posted on April 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Everyone is welcome to join with lovers of the earth from around the Valley for the second annual Earth Care Festival on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of First Congregational Church/Congregation Shir Shalom, 252 W. Spain Street, Sonoma.

Organized by the FCC Earth Care Committee, the event promises something for everyone, young and old, music lovers and film watchers, foodies and friends of the earth. Admission is free.

Several local groups and organizations will be on hand to greet visitors with informational and interactive displays including a children’s art table, wholesome fare from the Lovin’ Oven of Teen Services Sonoma, along with the Mobile Bike Station developed by Adrian Palenchar, also with TSS, for routine bicycle maintenance and parking. A Japanese Taiko Drumming team will open the festivities with an 11 a.m. performance.

A locally sourced, organic Farm-to-Table lunch suggested donation of $5 to $10) will be provided by Nana’s All Natural Handcrafted Foods.

A series of short, earth-care and healthy-living related films will be presented in the Community Room throughout the event.

Other participants include Praxis Peace, the Sonoma Valley Democrats with a voter registration table, and Washed Ashore – Art to Save the Sea. A table of green skin-care products and green cleaning products will be on display, as well as common indoor plants for sale from Wine Country Garden Center that clean the air and remove toxins in your house.

Tom Rusert with Sonoma Birding will be on hand, and Sonoma Ecology Center will provide an informational table. Also providing representatives and information are Transition Sonoma Valley, the Sonoma Overlook Trail, and the Sonoma County Land Trust.

Also on hand will be representatives from the Earth Care Advocates, End World Hunger, the Sonoma CROP walk and the People’s Climate March–Sonoma, to create art work and posters for the Peoples Climate March / Rally to be held on the Sonoma Plaza at 11 a.m. a.m. on April 29.

The ecumenical Earth Care Committee of FCC with its strong advocacy work and local witness on behalf of the environment invites other participants who wish to set up a display in support of a healthy planet to please contact Elizabeth Griego at [email protected] by April 19.

Earth Day is celebrated world-wide annually on April 22, to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 192 countries each year.