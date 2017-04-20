Sonoma ‘March for the Climate’ on April 29

Posted on April 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The local version of The People’s March for Climate, Jobs & Justice, to be held in Washington, DC on April 29, will take place the same day on Sonoma Plaza at 11 a.m. Participants can meet at Burlingame Hall (252 West Spain Street) or in front of Sonoma Valley High School (20000 Broadway); marchers will set out from both locations at 10:30 toward the Plaza location to join with those assembled in front of City Hall.

The Peoples Climate March in Washington, DC was initiated by 350.org to build bold solutions that tackle climate change. May Boeve, executive director of 350.org and former resident of Sonoma, added “we’re taking our vision and our resistance to Washington … with people from every corner of the country who are ready to keep fighting for our future.”

Simultabeous marches are planned around the country. The date marks the 100th day of the Trump administration, which has issued executive orders rolling back many of the climate protection policies of the Obama administration.

“Trump’s attack on climate action, clean energy, and the Clean Power Plan could cost billions of dollars and thousands of lives,” according to Sierra Club Executive Director, Michael Brune. “Trump can’t reverse the Clean Power Plan or our clean energy progress with the stroke of a pen, because we will fight him in the courts, in the streets on April 29 and beyond, and at the state and local level everywhere across the country.”

The local March is sponsored by Sonoma Climate Coalition, a newly-formed collaboration of local groups and individuals to keep climate issues in the forefront of conversation and action in the Sonoma Valley and beyond. For more information about the Sonoma Climate Coalition or the April 29 march contact Tim Boeve at [email protected]