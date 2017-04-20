Panel: Acting locally for climate protection

Posted on April 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What can be done in the Sonoma Valley to protect the environment and leave a healthy world for the next generation? David Morell from the Sonoma Ecology Center and Tom Conlon from Transition Sonoma Valley will address the issue at a free public meeting on Monday, April 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by the Sonoma Valley Democrats, the meeting will be held for the first time at the Springs Community Center, (the former Grange Hall) at 18627 Sonoma Highway in the Springs. Prior to the presentation, there will be a potluck dinner and social time, and a short meeting.

The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome at no charge. Please bring a potluck dish to share. For more info contact [email protected]