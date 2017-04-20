Return of Sonoma’s ‘little fiddler’

Posted on April 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

From his musical beginnings as a member of “The Little Fiddlers” in Sonoma, the accomplished violinist Nigel Armstrong has made triumphant appearances around the world in some classical music’s most hallowed venues. And the L.A. subway.

“I played as part of an 11-hour Bach marathon in Union Station’s historic waiting hall,” he said. “It was a powerful thing to witness so many people taking the time to listen to the music.”

Armstrong, presented by the Classical Music Society, returns to Sonoma on Sunday, April 23, for his only local appearance this year.

The 3 p.m. concert at Vintage House will include Avro Part’s Frates, Brahms’ Violin Sonata #2 in A Major, Mozart’s Violin Sonata in B flat Major, Debussy’s La Plus Que Lente and Clair de Lune, and Ravel’s Tzigane. He will be accompanied by Elizabeth Dorman.

A prize-winner and featured soloist, Armstrong this season served as concertmaster of the Santa Cruz Symphony as he continues developing his ability to communicate through music. “To that end I’d like to continue refining my technique and exploring repertoire/styles/settings of different sorts,” he said. “So I guess I’m open to a number of different trajectories, career-wise. Being able to perform as a professional musician is something I’m already quite grateful for.”

Now 26, Armstrong has performed with orchestras such as the Dusseldorf Symphony, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the YOA Orchestra of the Americas, and the Boston Pops.

“I was quite interested in the violin from an early age — something about its sound must have fascinated me,” he told the SCS. Leta Davis, who became his first violin teacher, was a neighbor, so he heard her students now and then. “Also my mother had a violin in the house so I had early exposure to the instrument. Apparently I asked my parents when I was four-and-a-half if I could start taking lessons.”

He received the 2nd Prize, the Ole Bull Prize, and the Nordheim Award at the 2010 Menuhin Competition Senior Division in Oslo, Norway, and got the 4th prize, plus the Prize for the Best Performance of the Commissioned Work (STOMP, by John Corigliano) at the XIV International Tchaikovsky Competition.

As a chamber musician, his concerts have taken him across the U.S. and around the world — highlights have included opportunities to share the stage with the Tokyo String Quartet and pianist Jonathan Bliss.

Throughout his career Nigel has felt fortunate to explore great orchestral literature. Since 2009 he has appeared as concertmaster with the Colburn Orchestra, LA’s American Youth Symphony, the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, the YOA Orchestra of the Americas, and the New York String Orchestra in their annual Carnegie Hall performances.

“What I love about orchestra playing is the ability to be part of something so grand, so wonderful,” he said. “The composers who wrote for orchestra had so many colors at their disposal. To take part in some of these grand, expansive pieces, to be a member of this huge instrument, it’s really thrilling.”

Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for members of the Sonoma Classical Music Society, and $10 for students. They will be available from Readers Books, Pharmaca, and Vintage House about 3 weeks before the performance, from the Society’s website, sonomaclassical.org, and at the door, 264 First Street East.

The final concert in the Sonoma Classical Music Society’s 2017 Spring Series will be on May 14 when the Alexander String Quartet returns for a Mothers Day concert at Vintage House Sonoma.