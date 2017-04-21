Will be marching on April 29

Posted on April 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I have been angry, I have marched. Attacks on women, people of color, immigrants; yes I got mad, yes I marched and yes I gave money to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, La Luz. Today I am beyond mad. Every one of these Trump actions made me act personally and with my pocket book, but today is the big one, Mother Earth.

Think about it, this is it, kill our planet and we kill ourselves. Coal mining and pollution will not create the jobs and economy of the future. Economically the U.S. loses, too. I donated today to the Natural Resources Defense Council. My hope is that we get the word out here in Sonoma and 3,000 people can show up on the Plaza on April 29 in support of the Peoples Climate March in Washington. This is the big one; let’s show our love for our real mother: Earth.

Josette Brose-Eichar, Boyes Hot Springs