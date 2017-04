Children’s Day at the Mission

Posted on April 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, April 29: an interactive visit to the days of early Sonoma, with hands-on activities and demonstrations such candle making, basket weaving, wool spinning, and leather tooling.

The Pomo Youth Dance Group begins the day with a traditional dance. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mission San Francisco Solano, 114 E. Spain St. $3, under 17 free. 707.938.9547.