Held over at the Sebastiani Theatre: Roger Rhoten

Posted on April 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Roger Rhoten went to see a movie at the Sebastiani Theatre 25 years ago, and in a sense he never left. The small crowd and the dilapidated venue, as neglected as it was beloved, got him thinking about how he could help boost business.

“The theatre was in trouble,” Rhoten said recently. “It was really run down.”

Then working at the Sonoma Development Center, Rhoten approached the owner with a proposition: to coordinate live events. With 320 seats and stage, the theatre could host concerts, reviews, maybe even one of his magic shows, he figured. It was a volunteer gig, and Rothen signed on.

He’s been held over. Twenty-five years later, learning on the job all the while, he’s still there, now as the owner. “It wasn’t in my life plan, but I had fallen in love with the place.” The history, the charm, the importance to the town, he was enthralled by it.

And he worried what might happen if somebody else took over.

It’s always been a struggle – he still takes tickets and sells popcorn – but there’s a new spotlight at the end of the tunnel. The nonprofit he founded, Friends of the Sebastiani Theatre, now owns the theatre and holds a new 25-year, hard-fought lease. A capital campaign will soon get underway to make mandatory structural changes, and fund the many improvements (new seats, curtains, sound system) Rhoten has always wanted for his customers.

While keeping the neon burning as the city’s must iconic structure, Rhoten and his wife Diana, through their performing arts camps, young talent showcases and productions like Witchiepoo, have been a positive influence on two, going on three, generations of Sonoma kids.

The landmark anniversary will be celebrated with a weekend of activities dubbed “25 Years at the Sebastiani Theatre with Roger Rhoten”:

Friday, April 28. “Cinema Paradiso,” with Jason Farnham live on piano. 8 p.m. $25.

Saturday, April 29. “Roast & Toast” of Roger Rhoten, with live performances by David Aguilar & Tudo Bem, Roger the Magic Man, Misty, Laura Benward, Jeff Gilbert and special guests. $35.

Sunday, April 30. “The Wizard of Oz.” Noon. $15. At 6:30 p.m.: Concert Event, with with Sean Carscadden & Band, The Magic Man, Tobias of Traveling Spectacular, belly dancer Nathlie Tedrick, and more $20.

Monday, May 1. Special movie surprise with Roger and family. 7 p.m. $10.

Tuesday, May 2. “The Big Lewbowski.” 7 p.m. $10

Event and ticket info: Sebastianitheatre.com

Photo by William Murray