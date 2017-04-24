New at SVMA

Posted on April 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The exhibition “Memory and Resistance: The Work of Joseph DeLappe” is now open at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

Aggressively political, DeLappe has been working at the forefront of new media for over 25 years, redefining protest art while revisiting gaming and technology with a hackster aesthetic.

His work “is located at the crossroads of protest art, gaming, and technology,” said Linda Cano, the museum’s executive director. “(It) addresses the central moral issues of today in an interactive, and sometimes provocative manner.”

Through June 18. 551 Broadway, Sonoma. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays (free) through Sundays. $5. Svma.org.

Shown:

Liberty Weeps, 2014, cardboard, 9’x9’x9’

Thrift Drone, c. 2014, Thrift Store Painting, Intervened