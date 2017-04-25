Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Barn Talk: Charlie Marcus

Posted on April 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

39604_webFor its new “in conversation with” series that will feature Sonoma school alumni, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation welcomes on SVHS grad Charlie Marcus speaking on “Quantum – Ideas and Futures.”

Now a professor of physics at the University of Copenhagen, Marcus graduated from Stanford and earned a Ph.D. in Physics in 1990.

The inaugural Barn Talk is Friday, May 12. $25 general, students free. 5 p.m. food and beverages for purchase, 6 p.m. discussion with SVHS classmate Tim Gray. The Barn at Vadasz Family Vineyards, 1815 Grove St. Svgreatschools.ejoinme.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>