Barn Talk: Charlie Marcus

For its new “in conversation with” series that will feature Sonoma school alumni, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation welcomes on SVHS grad Charlie Marcus speaking on “Quantum – Ideas and Futures.”
Now a professor of physics at the University of Copenhagen, Marcus graduated from Stanford and earned a Ph.D. in Physics in 1990.
The inaugural Barn Talk is Friday, May 12. $25 general, students free. 5 p.m. food and beverages for purchase, 6 p.m. discussion with SVHS classmate Tim Gray. The Barn at Vadasz Family Vineyards, 1815 Grove St. Svgreatschools.ejoinme.com.