Barn Talk: Charlie Marcus

Posted on April 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

For its new “in conversation with” series that will feature Sonoma school alumni, the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation welcomes on SVHS grad Charlie Marcus speaking on “Quantum – Ideas and Futures.”

Now a professor of physics at the University of Copenhagen, Marcus graduated from Stanford and earned a Ph.D. in Physics in 1990.

The inaugural Barn Talk is Friday, May 12. $25 general, students free. 5 p.m. food and beverages for purchase, 6 p.m. discussion with SVHS classmate Tim Gray. The Barn at Vadasz Family Vineyards, 1815 Grove St. Svgreatschools.ejoinme.com.