Citing incomplete and inadequate information, an appeal was filed Tuesday challenging the Planning Commission’s certification of the environmental impact report for the downtown hotel project, .
The call for a more extensive report for Hotel Project Sonoma will now be heard by the Sonoma City Council.
“I’m part of this appeal because whatever project it is that ends up on Napa Street, hotel, housing or a mix of both, we want to insure that it is the best it can possibly be for the community,” said Victor Conforti, one of six appellants. “Insuring an accurate and complete EIR is an essential part of making that happen.”
The Planning Commission had certified the EIR on April 13 with a 5-1 vote. While that decision did not approve the project itself, it is a necessary legal step. The subsequent hearing for a use permit, the actual OK to build as planned, was to take place April 27.
That is now on hold pending the City Council hearing of the appeal, which has yet to be scheduled.
The long-planned development on the 100 block of West Napa Street, originally dubbed Chateau Sonoma, consists of a 62-room hotel, 80-seat restaurant, an underground garage and additional parking.
The EIR found that the new complex conformed to the city’s general plan and would not adversely affect the downtown area.
The appeal argues that the EIR was inadequate in scope and lacked a thorough traffic analysis. It maintains that the findings are inconsistent with the General Plan, including circulation and housing elements.
If the appeal is denied by the City Council, the current EIR stands, paving the way for a Planning Commission vote on the use-permit application. If the appeal is upheld, an amended EIR would be necessary, as directed by the City Council.
Signers of the appeal included Larry Barnett and Fred Allebach, members of The Sun editorial board.
2 thoughts on “Sonoma hotel project delayed by appeal”
A totally complete EIR and structural engineering report must be done on the Hotel Napa St. project because it is on Hwy 12 and the property will have to have shoring on the Hwy 12 frontage so Hwy 12 DOES NOT COLLAPSE.
This entire project is going to ve a nightmare for the City and residents of Sonoma City proper.
I find it appalling that the developers think they can just get a waiver to our housing guidelines just like that…. Darius Anderson and his Kenwood Investment corp. needs to amend this project to include some residence housing needs. They threaten that if that happens then it is not economically viable to build the hotel for the city… Well , their own financial projections over five years indicate about 9 million will go to the city of Sonoma and they also add that people staying there will spend all their money in Sonoma as well. The projection for the Sonoma overall budget in that same five year period is something close to 160 million of income so that 9 million barely accounts for 5% to the city… That ain’t much for something that will impact Sonoma so huge. I think that the Michael Ross architect firm and Mr Darius are simply not being creative enough in coming up with a project that actually fits well within the City of Sonoma ordinances. It is not a lack of money that is the problem here – but a lack of creative ideas to make the project work for both the locals and the tourists. Mr Anderson and Mr Ross should head back to the drawing board and come up with something that falls within the rules of commercial building in city of Sonoma and stop thinking they can skirt rules and regulations due to their ” Pro- Hotel ” friends on the planning commission. At least the city counsel will give this thing a fair hearing not biased towards these fat cats….. Thanks to those who appealed this and lets keep these developers honest and on a trak that works for all Sonoma and not just the tourist board and the developers bottom lines…