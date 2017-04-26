Sonoma hotel project delayed by appeal

Posted on April 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Citing incomplete and inadequate information, an appeal was filed Tuesday challenging the Planning Commission’s certification of the environmental impact report for the downtown hotel project, .

The call for a more extensive report for Hotel Project Sonoma will now be heard by the Sonoma City Council.

“I’m part of this appeal because whatever project it is that ends up on Napa Street, hotel, housing or a mix of both, we want to insure that it is the best it can possibly be for the community,” said Victor Conforti, one of six appellants. “Insuring an accurate and complete EIR is an essential part of making that happen.”

The Planning Commission had certified the EIR on April 13 with a 5-1 vote. While that decision did not approve the project itself, it is a necessary legal step. The subsequent hearing for a use permit, the actual OK to build as planned, was to take place April 27.

That is now on hold pending the City Council hearing of the appeal, which has yet to be scheduled.

The long-planned development on the 100 block of West Napa Street, originally dubbed Chateau Sonoma, consists of a 62-room hotel, 80-seat restaurant, an underground garage and additional parking.

The EIR found that the new complex conformed to the city’s general plan and would not adversely affect the downtown area.

The appeal argues that the EIR was inadequate in scope and lacked a thorough traffic analysis. It maintains that the findings are inconsistent with the General Plan, including circulation and housing elements.

If the appeal is denied by the City Council, the current EIR stands, paving the way for a Planning Commission vote on the use-permit application. If the appeal is upheld, an amended EIR would be necessary, as directed by the City Council.

Signers of the appeal included Larry Barnett and Fred Allebach, members of The Sun editorial board.