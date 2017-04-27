Former police chief to head Community Center

Posted on April 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Former Sonoma Police Chief John Gurney has been named executive director of the Sonoma Community Center.

“We are thrilled to have John heading this organization,” said Board President Annie Bauer. “His roots and leadership in our communit y go way, way back and he is a pivotal participant in more organizations, projects and community-building activities than you can count.”

Gurney replaces John Tammiazzo, who resigned in March.

Gurney and his wife Phyllis, an active community member, moved to Sonoma 1993. He left his 17-year tenure with the Pacifica police to begin his 12-year tenure, from 1993 to 2005, as Sonoma’s “last” chief of police before the city began contracting police services through the county Sheriff’s Department.

With the transition complete, Gurney moved into private industry. He now works for a large petroleum marketing and refining organization.

“Ever since leaving the police department for private industry, I have thought how great it would be to be fully engaged in the community again,” Gurney said. “This opportunity to head the Community Center is perfect for me. I know that the job will not only be a great deal of fun but also provide measurable value to the community.”

Gurney explained that all of his meetings with the search committee and the board of the Center were extremely positive. He said he knew some of the board members, and was familiar with the center’s programming and activities, but, “it really was meeting with the staff that solidified my interest. The staff members have a true passion for what they do. Mix the passion with the staff’s dedication and commitment, add a fully engaged Board of Directors, we have a formula to create exciting and relevant programming and lead the Community Center into the future.”

Gurney listed three goals. First is a firmer financial footing, he said. Another is to protect and preserve the Community Center building itself, which he feels is “one of the most important architectural and cultural icons in the Sonoma Valley.” A third goal, he said, is to better understand the community’s needs in programming. “We want to expand with programs that add value and richness to people’s lives and encourages community volunteerism.”

“This is going to be exciting!”

Gurney replaces John Tammiazzo, who resigned in March after serving about nine months.

Bauer will continue to serve as interim executive director until Gurney takes the helm in July.