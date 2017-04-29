Hike the raceway’s private grounds

Posted on April 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, May 13: A three-mile hike to support maintenance of the Sonoma Overlook Trail traverses hillsides to the west of the Sonoma Raceway facility, covering open space not normally accessible to the general public.

The route meanders through native grasslands in the midst of what should be an epic wildflower bloom.

Participants can choose a three- or five-mile guided hike through the gentle hills and grasslands of the raceway’s extensive open space. Hikes will be guided by docents and Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway’s president and general manager. The property offers 360-degree views of baylands and vistas.

The walking is easy and suitable for all ages. An exceptionally wet winter is producing a spectacular wildflower season, and it’s also an opportunity to see the “woolly weeders” and their spring lambs in action.

Registration is limited and cost is $50 per person, non-refundable and tax-deductible. The cost covers docent-led hikes, a picnic lunch catered by Levy Restaurants, Bedrock wines and non-alcoholic beverages.

Proceeds will go to the Rehabilitation Project being undertaken by Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards, an all-volunteer group that monitors and performs maintenance on the Overlook Trail.

Early registration is advised as a similar event sold out last year. For more information, contact Jeni Nichols, [email protected] , 707-738-3791.

