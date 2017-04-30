‘Bowie Forever’… still

Posted on April 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Last June, a group of Sonoma musicians came together honor in song David Bowie. “Bowie Forever” featured 17 musicians paying tribute to the Thin White Duke to a packed house at the El Verano Inn.

This year the tribute returns on May 13 with musicians from The Bumblin’ Bones, Gentlemen Soldiers, Half People, Shakedown Choir, Sunday Night Blues Jam, and others, along with special guest drummer Kevin Carnes of the Broun Fellinis and bassist Shawn Miller of Static People.

Each entry gets a raffle ticket for a whole new batch of Bowie prizes to be given away all night. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their favorite plumage, covered in stardust, and blast off into space for a night to remember.

8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 advance, $15 at the door.

Photo: Will Austin Photography