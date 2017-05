Farmer’s Market opens Tuesday

Posted on May 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 2017 Tuesday Night Farmer’s Market on Sonoma Plaza begins it new season on May 2, 5:30 p.m. to dusk. Scaled down slightly by the City Council, the event will feature fewer vendors but a renewed emphasis on local farmers. Still, Sonoma’s premiere lawn party. This week, live music with Magic.