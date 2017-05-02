La Luz launches campaign to help immigrant community

Posted on May 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Juan Hernández, executive director of La Luz, has announced a fundraising campaign to help his organization coordinate the various local efforts to serve the immigrant community at this time of crisis.

Although La Luz has always worked to connect clients to community services, Hernández noted that the new funds raised allows La Luz to dedicate staff to immigrant issues. In particular staff will focus on the new demand for accurate information, the coordination of immigration services and workshops including learning about other efforts, and targeted outreach efforts to the community, specifically at churches, schools and parks.

Hernandez said “the increased focus” on all the issues pertinent to immigrants is new for La Luz, as well as working with new partners.

Shortly after the election of Donald Trump, La Luz Center hosted events that provided the opportunity for 146 individuals to talk openly, in small groups, about their fears. Since January the Center has provided an office for the International Institute of the Bay Area attorney who has helped over 100 clients with citizenship applications, DACA renewals (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – “Dreamers”), and Freedom of Information Act requests.

Through a series of workshops offered at La Luz in March and April, and follow-up, 86 families have been assisted in completing power of attorney letters providing for minor children. An example of coordinating community efforts are the “Know Your Rights” workshops which were held at La Luz, Hanna Boys Center, El Verano School Family Resource Center and St. Leo’s Church. A total of almost 550 people learned about their rights at these four events.

La Luz will continue to offer and coordinate all these services. Marcelo Defreitas, president of the board of La Luz, told The Sun that the “important thing about this campaign is that we are giving the whole community the chance to contribute.”