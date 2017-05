‘Small But Grand’ art show opens

Posted on May 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Arts Guild’s annual “Small But Grand Works” exhibition of 50 small canvasses submitted by area students, opens Friday, May 5 with a 5 to 7 p.m. reception. Presented in collaboration with Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, the show, comprised of inventive collage, drawings, paintings, photography and mixed media, runs though May 29.

Regular hours of the gallery, located at 140 E. Napa St., are Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org