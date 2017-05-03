Sonoma High names ‘Students of the Year’

Posted on May 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Each year, Sonoma Valley High School selects two students of the year, nominated and voted on by the school’s staff. This year, there were three Students of the Year: seniors Jose Zamora, Hannah Ford-Monroe, and, posthumously, Brandon Barmore.

Principal Kathleen Hawing said, “We are incredibly proud of our seniors. We want to highlight amazing students who represent the heart of our school.”

The students are chosen based on their leadership and academic success. They are role models, have contributed to the school and to the community, and display grit, a positive attitude, and a zest for learning.

Jose Zamora, who is Senior Class President, said he was surprised to win. “When Ms. Hawing told me I was shocked,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to work hard and help the high school grow. I was able to find what I loved, which was being a leader for others. I’m grateful for the extracurriculars I have taken.”

Hannah Ford-Monroe, who is Student Voice, said, “I was pretty surprised to hear the news, but very honored to have been chosen.”

Brandon Barmore was a beloved classmate who is bestowed posthumously with this much-deserved honor.

The students will be recognized at the May 9 School Board meeting.