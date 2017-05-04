Cinco de Mayo ‘Celebration of Unity’ on May 7

Posted on May 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

La Luz Center‘s Cinco de Mayo party on Sunday, May 7 will be a “Celebration of Unity” in recognition of the broadening challenges faced by Sonoma’s immigrant community.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sonoma Plaza.

“It’s always a family-centered fiesta of bright colors, cowboy hats, and Western clothes,” says event organizer Angie Sanchez. “This year we encourage everyone to celebrate their heritage and wear their traditional national attire.” Prizes will be awarded in various categories.

“LoCura,” a Rolling Stones-type band from San Francisco’s Mission District, headlines non-stop entertainment in the plaza amphitheater. “El Grito,” (The Scream) will be a highlight, and men and women of all ages participate in this emotional and hilarious Mexican version of karaoke.

Northern California’s best mariachi band, Mariachi Barragan, will perform, as well as Sonoma’s own Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen (shown at top). Dancing to the “Extrovertidos,” a Latin beat band, starts at 4:30.

There will be a Kids’ Zone with a mobile games center, a dunk tank and crafts, and 20 event booths featuring tacos, enchiladas, frutas frescas, gorditas, elotes, pambazos, “bionicos” and aguas frescas.

A Cantina Garden will offer various beers, while Sal Chavez of Puente International will be mixing his mescal-based “palomas.”

“We expect even more people to come out this year,” says La Luz Executive Director Juan Hernandez. “We have seen an enormous outpouring of support from all parts of our community. This Cinco de Mayo will be an opportunity for all Sonomans to show their solidarity and celebrate the different cultures that make Sonoma so special.”

Photos by William Murray