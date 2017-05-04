Sonoma Little League update

Posted on May 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Standings (as of May 2)

W L

Falcons 13 0

Angels 9 4

Bears 8 4

Mustangs 8 5

Cardinals 6 7

Tigers 5 8

Red Sox 2 11

Blue Jays 1 11

Results

Falcons 13 Mustangs 2

Jaden Vides hit 2xHRs including a Grand Slam. Vinny Girish & Eli Lawrence added 2 hits each as the Falcons soared to their 10th straight win. Landen Waldrop had 2x2Bs for the Mustangs.

Tigers 9 Red Sox 4

Max Harrison went five strong innings and got HRs from Lee Scott & Everett Johnson along with 3 hits & solid defense from Jake Brown to down the Sox 9-4

Angels 8 Cardinals 7

Finn Parker & Enzo Masciorini homered as the Angels edged out the Cards. Erik Cab added a HR for the Cards.

Bears 13 Mustangs 3

The Bears bashed 12 hits led by Ben Sebastiani’s 3 hits & HR. Carson Smith earned the W & added a HR and 5RBI while Andrew Bonfigli was 2-2 with a walk-off double. Chase Bromstead had 2 hits for the Mustangs.Cardinals 12 Tigers 5

Nick Scevola earned the W & Erik Cab homered for the Cards as they took down the Tigers 12-5. Everett Johnson homered for the Tigers.

Angels 13 Red Sox 9

Finn Parker went deep & Luc Demartini got the W for the Angels. Nick Sebastiani & Sam Cutting had long balls for the Sox.

Cardinals 9 Mustangs 2

Erik Cab homered in his 3rd straight game & Niko added a HR to lift the Cards to a 9-2 win.

Blue Jays 16 Red Sox 8

The Jays notched their first W of the season doubling up the Sox 16-8.

Falcons 16 Tigers 2

The Falcons erupted for 14 hits to remain unbeaten at 11-0. Jaden Vides’ hit his league leading 8th HR & Spencer Jacobs, Oisin Heffernan, Vinny Girish & Jacob Schepp each had multiple hits. Hudson Giaritta hit a 2 run HR for Tigers.

Angels 11 Bears 10

In a wild game in which the Bears led 8-1 early, Finn Parker capped the comeback with a 6th inning Grand Slam to lift the Angels to a dramatic 11-10 comeback win. Parker was 2-4 with 6 RBI for the Angels. Gianni Natuzzi was 3-4 with a HR & 3 RBI & Luke Giusto added 3 hits for the Bears.

Mustangs 14 Blue Jays 12

The Mustangs got 2x HRs from Reed McKale along with long balls from Landen Waldrop & Chase Bromstad to outslug the Jays

Falcons 14 Bears 4

After trading 1st inning HRs by Jaden Vides & Andrew Bonfigli, the Falcons broke open a close game with 8 runs in the 4th highlighted by bases clearing 3 RBI triple by Eli Lawrence. The Falcons finished the Bears off in the 5th thanks to a walk off 2 run HR from Thomas Walsh moving the Falcons to 12-0 on the season. The Bears were led offensively by Andrew Bonfigli 2×2 3RBI HR & Gianni Natuzzi’s 2x2Bs.

Angels 12 Tigers 7

Cesar Evina & Luc Demartini went deep for the Angels in the win. Everett Johnson had a HR for the Tigers.

Cardinals 9 Red Sox 8

The Cards nipped the Sox 9-8 highlighted by Jack Spencer’s HR.

Falcons 18 Blue Jays 7

Brett Armitage, Dom Pucci and Eli Lawrence combined to throw a no-hitter as the Falcons remained perfect at 13-0 with their 5th straight 10+ run win. Brett Armitage also led the charge at the plate going 3×3 with a HR and 5RBI 3R. Grant Kiser added 3 hits, Dom Pucci had 2x2Bs & Jaden Vides added his league leading 10th HR.



Home Run Leaders

Jaden Vides (Falcons) – 10

Erik Cab (Cardinals) – 7

Carson Smith (Bears) – 7

Nicolas Sebastiani (Red Sox) – 6

Everett Johnson (Tigers) – 5

Gianni Natuzzi (Bears) – 5

Finn Parker (Angels) -5

— John Armitage

Photo: Owen Whitten of the Blue Jays loads up as Grant Kiser of the Falcons gets ready to receive the pitch during a recent game at Hughes Field.