Breaking through

Posted on May 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis star in the first female buddy/road film, “Thelma & Louise.” Fed up with their dreary lives, the two go on a road trip where, after more trouble from the man, they discover inner strength as a couple of gorgeous badasses who drive off, in surprising and spectacular fashion, into one final sunset; there is, quite literally, no stopping them.

The Oscar-winning screenplay from 1991 — note the above ‘selfie,’ taken with a Polaroid –was directed by Ridley Scott, with a stellar supporting cast: Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, newcomer Brad Pitt and a cherry ’66 Thunderbird. Monday, May 15. $9. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.