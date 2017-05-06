Who says a room has to be indoors?

Posted on May 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Kati Kelly | Sun Style

Some of my favorite memories are of nights spent under the stars. Barbecues that stretch long into the evening. Dinners under the warm glow of stringed party lights in trees. Nights spent cozied up next to a fire with a good glass of wine or some gooey s’mores, times where laughs are plentiful, secrets are shared, and stories told and re-told.

My backyard is one of my favorite rooms to entertain in.

There is something magical about being surrounded by nature while enjoying the same comforts of your home. Take advantage of your outdoor space this spring and create a living space outside to extend the square footage of your home. Whether you have a porch, pool, or patio, there are a few interior design principles that carry through to the outside that will make your outdoor space your favorite “room” of your house.

Establish traffic patterns, and work around them. No one wants to move a sofa or dining table to take the trash cans out each and every week. Define how you need to work around the yard, and then situate the living space accordingly. Use hardscape, gravel or hedges to help define these paths.

Create zones. Just like in a house, in your outdoor living space will need zones. Do you plan to cook outside? Perhaps you need an outdoor kitchen complete with a sink, fridge and grill or pizza oven and some barstools for snacks for the kids. Do you want to curl up with a book on lazy evenings? Maybe you need a chaise or a porch swing/bed. Have kids? Create a play zone with oversized lawn toys and games. Planning on having lots of dinner parties? Think beyond the ‘ole wood picnic table — create a dining “room.” Perhaps not only add a table and chairs, but use an old sideboard for buffets. Upholstered outdoor sofa and sectionals are popular right now. For one, they are not only comfortable, but they seat a large amount of people. For two, they are very conducive to good conversation. Or, use what you already have. A retaining wall, for example, can double as a bench seat for your larger soirees.

Find shelter (you are, after all, outdoors!) Your guest may need a little protection from the sun, wind and (dreaded) rain. Utilize natural shelter such as the 100-year-old oak tree in your backyard. Use its long, strong arms to provide shade during the day and block you from light winds at night. No trees? Consider building a pergola for a little added protection.

Block out your nosey neighbors. Have a neighbor nearby who just can’t help themselves? Consider a privacy wall. Privacy walls come in all shapes and size. They can be a fence made of affordable lumber, a trellis with vines growing up it, tall growing plants like horsetail, or even a living wall where plants grow on vertical surfaces as a piece of art. Also, consider outdoor drapes if you have a more enclosed space. I love the juxtaposition of fabric in a natural setting.

Have a great view? How about a bubbling water fountain? A beloved rose garden? Have an outdoor fireplace? Every great room has a focal point, as should your outdoor living space. Take advantage of what is special and unique about your yard and exploit it; have it become your centerpiece. If you love it, chances are others will too.

Personalize your outdoor room(s)! Because your outdoor space is an extension of your home, it should feel, well, like your home. Make it relate it to the style of your house. If you have a rustic house, use flagstone pavers on the patio deck. If you have a modern home, incorporate steel and glass into the structure or furniture. If you have a cottage home, repurpose an old window or door as your privacy “wall.”

Use colors from within. If you love the subtle elegance of neutrals, keep your outdoor furniture neutral under a black and white striped umbrella and use white flowers to compliment your scheme. If you love color, great! Make that furniture POP! Consider selecting an accent color from your beloved artwork inside and use it as your statement color outside.

Spray paint your old metal furniture sunny yellow to match a painting of daffodils in your house. Or, consider teal sofa cushions in honor of the recent trip you took to the ocean. Just don’t forget to consider the colors you already have in your garden, as they will be very prevalent. Look up the color wheel online and find what may look best with the colors you already have surrounding you.

Set the mood. Create the mood with want with plenty of outdoor lighting and accessories. If you have access to power nearby, try hanging string lights in the trees, or even a chandelier or a collection of lanterns. If you don’t have access to power, use candles, and hurricane to create a soft glow at the dinner table. And, nothing finishes off a room quite like accessories. These don’t have to be garden gnomes or tchotchkes. Bring out thick warm blankets and throw pillows on the new sofa. Place flowers in your grandmother’s silver water pitcher as a vase on the dining table. Stock a bar cart with all sorts of goodies.

Outside is a great place to use antiques! Try using an old wine box or birdcage as a planter. Like the industrial look? Use a garden stool as a cocktail table or additional seating. Or hang a chalkboard or the kids. Whatever you do, just make sure to enjoy your new outdoor “room”all season long!