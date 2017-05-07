SV Hospital’s GirlTalk: Colon health for women

Posted on May 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Colon or rectal health – not the easiest thing to talk about, even with your doctor. Aimed at creating a comfortable atmosphere for the conversation is Sonoma Valley Hospital’s GirlTalk session, titled “Sitting On A Secret,” on Friday, May 19. Dr. Sabrina Kidd, MD, FACS, FASCRS, will discuss the common colon and rectal problems women experience – approaching the topic with candor, sensitivity and a touch of humor – in a the informal setting of MacArthur Place.

“There’s no need to suffer in silence because most colon and rectal health issues are easily treated and often preventable,” said Dr. Kidd. “And for more serious issues, there are procedures available. But it’s important that women not delay in seeing a physician when they are experiencing symptoms.”

Dr. Kidd will address a number of topics ranging from hemorrhoids and common constipation and diarrhea to incontinence and diverticular disease, along with more serious issues as colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer in both women and men today.

Joining Dr. Kidd will be Angela Marian, PT, DPT, PRPC, from SVH’s Physical Therapy Department who will demonstrate easy exercises and dietary changes that can positively affect bowel incontinence, urgency, and constipation.

Dr. Kidd is a dual board certified colorectal and general surgeon who practices at the Sonoma Valley Specialty Clinic, affiliated with Sonoma Valley Hospital. Her practice includes the surgical treatment of colorectal cancer, benign colon and rectal disorders, anorectal disorders, colonoscopy, and gallbladder disease, among others.

The session will be held at MacArthur Place, 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 6 to 7:30 p.m. $10, light refreshments and beverages; no-host bar available. Reservations required 707.935.5257,or email [email protected].

GirlTalk is a program sponsored by Sonoma Valley Hospital to provide women in our community with the latest information on timely health and wellness topics and help them take charge of their health and well-being.