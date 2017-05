Dog of the Week

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

From Pets Lifeline: Meet Coceta! Coceta is a two-year-old black and tan female German Shepherd mix. She was left here in our dog yard several weeks ago, and we are still learning about her. She has a sweet disposition and seems to have been cared for and loved.

She is settling in here and adjusting to life in the Shelter pretty well. She enjoys walks and her play time in the yard. Come and meet this beautiful young dog. She deserves a loving home.