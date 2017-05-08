Job Fair at SDC

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Developmental Center will host a Job Fair on Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the SDC Gymnasium.

Human Resource personnel and Hiring Managers will be on site to answer questions about vacancies and career opportunities. Part time, full time and intermittent positions are available. There will also be educational information about the Psychiatric Technician and Certified Nursing Assistant programs.

There will be opportunities to learn about the many job classifications offered at SDC including: Plumbers, Registered Nurses, Office Assistants, Law Enforcement, Pre-Licensed Psychiatric Technicians, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Carpenters, Occupational Therapists, Psychiatric Technicians, Food Service Workers, Groundskeepers, Teachers, Lifeguards, Accountants, Student Assistants, Interpreters, Dentists, Teaching Assistants, Custodians, Firefighters, Painters, Analysts, Rehabilitation Therapists, Lab Technicians, Pharmacists, Engineers, Masons and many more.

There will also be other informational booths about the Center and the services provided. For more information contact 707.938.6643 or dds.ca.gov.