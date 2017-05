Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Donald Bergleen Anderson, 87, of Sonoma, passed away April 9, 2017.

Norman Doyle Bird, 93, of Sonoma, passed away March 31, 2017.

Dr. Hugh Winslow Burrell, 90, of Santa Rosa, passed away April 10, 2017.

Christopher Chernobieff, Jr., 29, of Eldridge, passed away April 17, 2017.

Patricia Louise Deaton, 78, of Sonoma, passed away April 25, 2017.

Joe De Lu, 93, of Kenwood, passed away April 27, 2017.

Mary Gertrude Dyke, 95, of Sonoma, passed away April 20, 2017.

Wayne Alan Elliott, 66, of Sonoma, passed away April 17, 2017.

Janie Marie Gandolfi, 57, of Sonoma, passed away April 28, 2017.

Garnham Arthur (“Art”) Green, 81, of Glen Ellen, passed away April 29, 2017.

Linda Gretchen Hill, 77, of Sonoma, passed away April 7, 2017.

Ann Jean Kramlich, 90, of Sonoma, passed away April 16, 2017.

Alice R. Moloney, 92, of Sonoma, passed away April 10, 2017.

Susan E. Mueller, 67, of Sonoma, passed away April 13, 2017.

Margory Hoya Novak, 81, of Sonoma, passed away April 8, 2017.

Hermelinda Sanchez de Hernandez, 74, of Sonoma, passed away April 1, 2017.

Kathleen Sheehy, 92, of Sonoma, passed away April 25, 2017.

Walter Ronald Taylor, 82, of Sonoma, passed away April 15, 2017.

James Filbert Todd, 84, of Eldridge, passed away April 16, 2017.

Richard Lee Wagner, 70, of Sonoma, passed away April 18, 2017.

Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.