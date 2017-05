A stack for mom

Posted on May 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast: the annual event at the Glen Ellen fire house has full breakfast menu (pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, juice and coffee), celebratory cocktails for mom and friends, and the first look at the community quilt for the Glen Ellen Village Fair.

Sunday, May 14. Proceeds benefit Glen Ellen Firefighters’ Association. 8 a.m. to noon. $5-$8. Free for kids three and under. 3445 Arnold Drive.