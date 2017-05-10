Cinco de Mayo ‘Celebration of Unity’ draws 4,000

Posted on May 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

La Luz Center‘s Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday, May 7 was a powerful “Celebration of Unity” in recognition of the broadening challenges faced by Sonoma’s immigrant community. Over 4,000 people attended, making it one of Sonoma’s best-attended Cinco events in recent years.

“It was a family-centered fiesta of with great food and music,” says event organizer Angie Sanchez. “Families came and hung out. There were tons of kids — lots of strollers!”

“LoCura,” a “Rolling Stones-type” band from San Francisco’s Mission District, headlined non-stop entertainment in the plaza amphitheater.

Mariachi Barragan, sponsored by Redwood Credit Union Sonoma Branch, and Sonoma’s Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen. filled the plaza with Mexican beats. Banda Valle Alegre got everyone up to dance.

The new Kids’ Zone was a hit with a mobile games center. Twenty booths featured tacos, enchiladas, frutas frescas, gorditas, elotes, pambazos, “bionicos” and aguas frescas. Great flavors!

The Cantina Garden had kegs of different Lagunitas Brewing Company beers and Sal Chavez of Puente International mixing mescal-based “palomas.”

“This Cinco de Mayo was an opportunity for all Sonomans to show their solidarity and celebrate the different cultures that make Sonoma so special,” said la Luz Executive Director Juan Hernandez. “We are heartened to see such a great turn-out. Thanks and mil gracias to Angie Sanchez who put the event together and managed all the details. She is our rock star!”