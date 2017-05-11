Visitors Bureau celebrates Tourism Week, announces awards

Posted on May 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau led Sonoma Valley’s travel and tourism community in “National Travel Rally Day” on Tuesday,part of the 24th annual United States Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week.

The SVB also announced four local industry awards as part of gathering of about 220 at Hanna Boys Center. The keynote speaker was Caroline Beteta, president & CEO of Visit California.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact that tourism has in California’s diverse communities, and Sonoma is a perfect example,” said Beteta. “Statewide, travel is California’s biggest export and a vital economic engine that powers destinations across the state.”

In Sonoma alone, she said, visitors spent $1.9 billion this past year — a 5.7 percent increase year-over-year. “That number will only grow as we continue to work together as a statewide community to showcase tourism’s value and spread the California Dream around the world.”

National Travel and Tourism Week is designed to unite communities across the country to celebrate what travel means to American jobs, economic growth and personal wellbeing.

“We are celebrating what travel means to our community,” said Jonny Westom, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. “We have a week full of events to celebrate Sonoma Valley, community leaders, our residents, and those who work tirelessly to keep our destination beautiful and safe.”

The SVB presented its annual recap video and 2016 annual report. It also presented four awards:

Spirit of Tourism award – Celebration of longevity in the tourism industry. Awarded to a person who has been in the Sonoma Valley tourism industry for more than 25 years. Recipient: Norman Krug, Best Western Sonoma Valley Inn.

Valley of the Moon award – Celebration of partnerships. Awarded to a person who has cultivated relationships throughout the valley to promote the destination. Recipient: Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma Creek award – Celebration of community. Awarded to the person who has given his or her effort, time, and resources to enhance and embrace the quality of life in Sonoma Valley. Recipent: Teresita Fernandez, La Michoacana.

Mayacamas award – Celebration of sustainability. Awarded to a person or organization who has implemented sustainable practices into a business with results that promote a better environment in Sonoma Valley. Recipient: The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa