“Due to unforeseen circumstances…”

Posted on May 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Melissa Canaday opened her moving testimonial at the Sonoma Overnight Support fundraising luncheon in Burlingame Hall on May 13 with these words. She praised The Haven shelter, operated by S.O.S., where she was able to shower, wash her clothes and get warm meals, all the while living in her car.

When at last she was accepted to rent in Fetters Apartments, the shelter staff helped with her move. Kathy King, executive director of S.O.S. thanked Melissa for the great courage to tell her story in public at the annual Mother’s Day brunch event.