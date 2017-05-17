Adopting an artwork

Posted on May 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Proceeds from the sale of works of a gallery show at Sonoma Arts Guild are presented to Nancy King, center, of Pets Lifeline, by the Guild’s Jackie Lee, at left, and Gail Duffley.

The exhibition featured 50 animal portraits painted by fifth-through-eighth grade students at Sonoma’s Presentation School, a project coordinated by art teacher Rosemary McNeely and artist Lia Transue.

The art sale donation of $2,450 was augmented by the school itself to total $3,000. (And by the way, the dog’s name is Connery).