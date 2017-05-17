Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Adopting an artwork

Posted on May 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

IMG_0274 (1)

Proceeds from the sale of works of a gallery show at Sonoma Arts Guild are presented to Nancy King, center, of Pets Lifeline, by the Guild’s Jackie Lee, at left, and Gail Duffley.

The exhibition featured 50 animal portraits painted by fifth-through-eighth grade students at Sonoma’s Presentation School, a project coordinated by art teacher Rosemary McNeely and artist Lia Transue.

The art sale donation of $2,450 was augmented by the school itself to total $3,000. (And by the way, the dog’s name is Connery).

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>