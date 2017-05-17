Flapjacks for 4-H

Posted on May 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley 4-H hosts its 10th annual Flapjack Feed on Sunday, May 21 at the Schell-Vista Fire Station. Along with pancakes, the buffet includes sausage, fruit, milk, juice, and coffee from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

This is the club’s only fundraiser. “It’s an opportunity to visit with friends old and new, as well as learn what 4-H is all about,” said Becky Larson. “It’s not just cows and cooking anymore!”

In addition to large animal projects like Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine and Goats and small animal projects like Poultry and Pygmy Goats, Sonoma Valley 4-H offers kids from 5-19 learning opportunities such as Bee Keeping, Canning, Holiday Cookies, Public Speaking, Dog Care and Training, Quilting, Sewing, Leather craft, Hiking, Cake Decorating, Holiday Arts and Crafts, Viticulture, Shooting Sports, Beading, and Horse Care.

The breakfast is $8, free for kids under three. There will be a silent auction with items donated and created by the 4-H members, as well as items from local businesses. The fire station is located at the foot of Broadway at Highway 121.