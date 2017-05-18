Doctor recommended

I am a physician who has worked at Sonoma Valley Hospital for years in the past. During my career I have worked at many other hospitals. In my opinion the level of care that our hospital provides is as good or better than any other hospital that I have worked in.

I also have been a patient in our hospital and I have used the lab and outpatient facility and the ER. I also have loved ones who have been cared for here. The skilled nursing facility is a gem that is not found in any other local hospital.

The parcel tax is essential to the continuing operation of our hospital. I feel strongly that the taxpayers are getting their money’s worth for their tax dollars. Please vote for Measure E to maintain the existence of our hospital.

Michael Lipson, MD, Sonoma