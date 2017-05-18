Garden Park Market opens Saturday

Posted on May 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The growing season is here, and that means Sonoma Garden Park’s Harvest Market is again open for business Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning May 20. Through October, the market offers a wide variety of produce grown right on the six-acre farm, along with fresh-cut flowers and homegrown eggs.

Free with every visit is expert advice from UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County, who will be on hand during market hours to answer any and all gardening questions. Tour the grounds with its walking paths, bee garden, fig grove, chicken coop, native plant nursery, community garden plots, low-impact design features and much more.

The park, which is owned, by the City of Sonoma and operated by Sonoma Ecology Center, is located at 19996 7th St. E. See its busy events schedule at Sonomagardenpark.org.