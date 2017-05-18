‘Greening of the Springs’ meeting tonight

Posted on May 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The public is invited to the monthly meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on Thursday evening, May 18, for a panel discussion on “The Greening of the Springs”.

Panelists will include: Holland Gistelli from the Sonoma Ecology Center who will talk about the SEC’s water conservation project, NeWTs, and the Springs Tree Project; Steve Ehret from Sonoma County Regional Park Planning, with an update on Maxwell Park, Larson Park, and the Sonoma Valley Trail; Janice Folzman on a local container project for greening areas; and Teri Shore, from the Greenbelt Alliance, about its goal to extend greenbelt protection. There will also be an update on the upcoming Springs Festival as well as Measure E.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend and weigh in on issues that matter to them. Translation services are provided.

Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at La Luz, 17560 Greger Street, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Art by Michael Acker