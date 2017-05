Funky lawn party

Posted on May 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Funky Fridays music series, the weekly lawn concerts at the historic Hood Mansion in Kenwood, opens Friday, May 26, with The Bruthas.

Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Food and wine vendors on site. 7 p.m. Adults $10, kids 18 and under free. A fundraiser for Sonoma County Regional Parks. North Pythian Road off Highway 12. Funkyfridays.info.