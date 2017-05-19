Plow it forward

Posted on May 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 34th annual Plowing Play Day returns to Jack London State Park on Sunday, May 31, with plowing and mowing demos, blacksmithing and horseshoeing, and horse-drawn wagon rides around the historic ranch buildings.

The working horses include Clydesdale, Percheron, Belgian and the breed Jack London himself raised, Shire. Free admission compliments of the North Coast Draft Horse and Mule Association. Food and beverage available for purchase throughout the Beauty Ranch grounds.

$10 per car parking fee. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. 938.5216. Jacklondonpark.com.