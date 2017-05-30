NPR reporter, police chief discuss immigration

Posted on May 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The timely topic of immigration in the era of The Wall, and what the new administration’s policies may mean locally, are the topic June 12 as the Sonoma Speaker Series welcomes NPR reporter John Burnett and Sonoma Police Chief Brett Sackett.

The conversation will include cross-border immigration and the complexities of local law enforcement as agencies navigate new immigration policies.

Based in Austin, Bunett has covering the border for 20 years. He has followed the heartbreak of coyote smuggler victims as they struggle across the desert, the many controversies surrounding the border patrol, the immigration policies of the Obama presidency, and now the headline-making actions of the Trump administration.

In a recent story about how new immigration crackdowns in Houston are hampering police investigations, Burnett detailed how unauthorized Latinos are afraid to step forward to report crimes. “Police officials have been warning about the unintended consequences of Trump’s immigration dragnet,” Burnett said. “They caution it will further isolate immigrants who are in the country illegally and are victims of crimes like sexual assault.”

In 2003, Burnett won a first place National Headliner Award for investigative reporting about corruption among federal immigration agents on the U.S.-Mexico border. His 2008 four-part series “Dirty Money” — which examined how law enforcement agencies have gotten hooked on and, in some cases, corrupted by seized drug money — won three national awards.

The title of his 2006 book suggests there be a few lively stories at the upcoming Sonoma appearance: “Uncivilized Beasts & Shameless Hellions: Travels with an NPR Correspondent.”

Prior to coming to NPR, Burnett was a print reporter, covering the Central America civil wars. He quickly took to the new medium.

“The one thing I love about radio is that you have this extra dimension to report a story so you go in with your ears open; you’re not just looking for details but you’re listening for details,” Burnett told the Daily Texan. “You just learn to use sound to illustrate a story.”

Sonoma Police Chief Bret Sackett is responsible for all aspects of law enforcement services in both the City of Sonoma and the Sonoma Valley, including community programs and crime prevention strategies He recently completed a Train the Trainer course in “Racial Profiling and Bias-Based Policing,” and is well-versed in the challenges facing the local Latino population.

Hanna Boy Center is located at 1700 Arnold Drive. A 5:30 p.m. reception (($75) precedes the 7 p.m. conversation ($35). 707.732.4404. Sonomaspeakerseries.org.