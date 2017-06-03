Be part of Sonoma’s July 4th parade, festival

Posted on June 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The celebration of America’s independence is right around the corner and the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association is now accepting applications for the July 4th Parade and Plaza Festival.

The application can be completed online at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org. This year’s parade theme is “Honoring Our Local Heroes.” The parade entrants and the festival areas are limited and all applications must be received by June 10.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the event, donating money or interested in becoming a sponsor, should visit the website. There are also a few vendor spots available on the Plaza.