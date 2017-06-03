The celebration of America’s independence is right around the corner and the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association is now accepting applications for the July 4th Parade and Plaza Festival.
The application can be completed online at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org. This year’s parade theme is “Honoring Our Local Heroes.” The parade entrants and the festival areas are limited and all applications must be received by June 10.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the event, donating money or interested in becoming a sponsor, should visit the website. There are also a few vendor spots available on the Plaza.
One thought on “Be part of Sonoma’s July 4th parade, festival”
Thank you for running the notice about the June 10th deadline for the 4th of July Parade and booths. I did apply for the Sonoma Valley Democrats annual voter registration booth right after reading that. It was the first notice I had seen. Unfortunately, I was told that the actual deadline was June 1st and therefore we would be charged more, bringing the total fee for a not-for-profit community service booth. to $172 (would have been $150 if I had known about the June 1st deadline.)
I am well aware and very appreciative of the costs and tremendous effort put out by our firefighters to stage Sonoma’s fireworks and now the parade (also with very large fees) and activities in the Plaza, but I am shocked by this large fee to simply register voters as we have done for many years on July 4th.