Letter: Sonoma’s maladjusted values

Posted on June 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Not everybody gets to live here. You earn it. I worked hard at it. We don’t owe anybody anything.” This quote is Sonoma Mayor Pro Tem Gary Edwards commenting on the future of housing in Sonoma at the recent city council planning retreat.

This apparent statement of values by an elected member of the Sonoma City Council who has made pro housing statements in the past was rather shocking. A lot of people that work hard in this town and cannot afford to live here. Teachers, for example, cannot afford to live here. Do they not work hard enough? Field workers cannot afford to live here. Do they not work hard enough? Winery workers cannot afford to live here. Do they not work hard enough? The same is true for firemen, for police officers, for restaurant workers, for construction workers, and for those who chose professions of community value rather than market valuation.

According to those who would agree with a statement like this, these sorts of “work” do not rise to the level of what is valued enough by society in order to raise a family, to have a home, and to build a community. These comments are representative of how different kinds of work are valued in modern day America. If you work as a Wall Street trader, you not only deserve to live in Sonoma, you are valuable. You deserve the right to a good life. You have “earned” it.

However, if you work 12 hour days in the hot sun pruning grapes vines, or 50 hours a week in a tasting room providing customer service, or as a third grade teacher molding the minds of the next generation, you don’t deserve a home in the town you work in. Your children (if you can somehow afford them) don’t deserve to go to college without accumulating massive amounts of debt, and you sure don’t deserve the right to take a day off, to go on vacation, or to get sick without the risk of bankruptcy.

Sonoma has become an epicenter of these maladjusted values and ideals. As home after home is bought up to save for a few weekends a year, as rents skyrocket, as citizens are forced move further and further away from the city they work in, we’re choosing what we, as a town, value. The next city council meetings are June 5 and June 22. Hope to see you there.

Logan Harvey, Sonoma