Carlomagno resigns as school chief

Posted on June 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District will meet in a special, closed session on Friday to discuss the sudden resignation of Superintendent Louann Carlomagno.

Carlomagno made the unexpected announcement Tuesday citing friction with the board of trustees.

“Since the school board election last November, I have had to spend much of my time addressing board operations and interpersonal dynamics,” Carlomagno said. “The governance team has been unsuccessful in achieving any resolution to these challenges.

As a result, she said, “I have been unable to focus on the work necessary to support our strategic educational initiatives.”

A Sonoma native and 25-year District employee, Carlomagno said she leaves the job “with a heavy heart.”

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as Superintendent these last seven and a half years,” she said. “Know that as a local resident, as a former employee, and as a graduate of Sonoma Valley High School, I will always support our educators and our schools.”

A 1980 garduate of Sonoma Valley High School, Carlomagno started her career with SVUSD in 1991 as a high school science teacher. She later taught at Sonoma Charter School, was a vice principal at Altimira Middle School and was principal of El Verano School. Previously, she served as the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.

Her resignation is effective June 30.

“A different superintendent may be better able to address these issues and to re-unify the governance team,” she said.

The position oversees as $49 million budget, 4,000 students and 11 schools.

The District thrived under Carlomagno’s leadership, said School Board President Dan Gustafson. “We have been fortunate to have a local resident with us for so many years in so many capacities,” he said. “On a personal note, I consider Louann to be the most talented superintendent a school district could hope for, and I feel truly fortunate to have worked with her.”

“Her dedication to our students and families, as well as to District employees, has been evident to all,” he said.

Carlomagno, and her husband Brian Wirick, also a 1980 SVHS graduate, raised their three children in the Valley.

“The District’s ability to provide high quality services to our students and families did not begin with my arrival nor will it end with my departure,” she said. “Transitions are difficult. Yet, working together, we have weathered many storms, and we will weather this one as well.”