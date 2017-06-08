On Saturday, June 10, Sonoma Plaza comes alive with history and grilled chicken. The Bear Flag Celebration & BBQ is the 55th annual celebration of the day in 1846 when a bunch of rowdy Sonomans proclaimed independence.
The local Native Sons of the Golden West observe the anniversary with an 11 a.m. ceremony and a 3 p.m. reenactment, and fire up the grill for chicken ($14) or hot dogs ($7) from noon to 4 p.m. To quell the revolutionary fever and microbrews will be offered for sale. Live music with Blue Rock Country Club. Free admission. Sonoma Plaza.
One thought on “Bear with us”
The reenactment is at 1 pm. Not 3 pm