Celebrating Pastor Pearson

Posted on June 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma United Methodist Church has announced that Pastor Matthew Pearson will be ordained as an Elder in full connection in the United Methodist Church.

The community is invited to a special worship celebrating Pastor Matthew’s ordination, followed by a BBQ reception on Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. The event includes a photo booth, jumpy house, tie dye booth and more. The church is located at 109 Patten St.

Pastor Pearson has been serving at Sonoma United Methodist Church since July 1, 2014. He hails from Virginia where he studied Theater and Music at Eastern Mennonite University. He moved west to attend seminary at Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, CA and received his Masters of Divinity in 2012. He has served at Glide Memorial, Temple UMC, and as campus pastor at Ecumenical House (SFSU).

Pastor Pearson is an advocate for full inclusion of LGBTQ persons within the life and worship of the United Methodist Church.

“I view ministry as an expression of God’s love,” Pearson said. “When a community of people gather to worship and serve lives are transformed. We are building the Kingdom of God – here and now. Our call, as people of faith, is to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with God.”

Pearson’s ordination will be held during the 169th session of California Nevada Annual Conference on June 23 in Burlingame. Bishop Minerva G. Carcaño, the Bishop of the San Francisco Area of The United Methodist Church, will be the officiating the service.

For more information please contact the church office at 707-996-2151