I certainly hope the SVH Board got the message during this second effort to pass the Parcel Tax for the hospital. We expect much more from their oversight of SVH operations. Salaries are top heavy, and some SVH departments are simply not well enough utilized to be justified; what is the amount of account receivables not collected and why? What will be the plan to address the $45M in debt that the hospital has incurred?
Property owner supported parcel taxes in perpetuity is not a wise or fair choice. The Board must make some major changes and improvements if they expect property owners to continue to fund the hospital’s debt.
Paula Burkhart
One thought on “Did hospital board learn lesson?”
Too late now. They got the money! Don’t expect any changes, until they return to ask for more!