Did hospital board learn lesson?

Posted on June 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I certainly hope the SVH Board got the message during this second effort to pass the Parcel Tax for the hospital. We expect much more from their oversight of SVH operations. Salaries are top heavy, and some SVH departments are simply not well enough utilized to be justified; what is the amount of account receivables not collected and why? What will be the plan to address the $45M in debt that the hospital has incurred?

Property owner supported parcel taxes in perpetuity is not a wise or fair choice. The Board must make some major changes and improvements if they expect property owners to continue to fund the hospital’s debt.

Paula Burkhart