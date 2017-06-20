Assemblymember for Springs hosts ‘community coffee’ event

Posted on June 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Friday June 23, Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry will be hold a “Community Coffee” event at Barking Dog Roasters in Boyes Hot Springs to discuss state legislation and issues impacting the Sonoma Valley community.

“This is a great opportunity to voice your views and share your comments with your state elected official,” said

This is Aguiar-Curry’s first public visit to the area since being elected in November. In the race for a seat vacated by Bill Dodd, she defeated Charlie Schaupp.

This free event will be held by the member’s office for the Sonoma community, as a means to interact with their elected official in the California State Assembly. The Sonoma Valley is at the southwestern edge of Aguiar-Curry’s 4th Assembly District, which includes all of Lake and Napa Counties, parts of Colusa, Solano and Sonoma Counties, and all of Yolo County except West Sacramento.

“I look forward to hearing the views of those I am honored to represent and urge all to join me on Friday,” said the Assemblymember.

“Community Coffee” with Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry will take place at Barking Dog Roasters, located at 18133 Sonoma Highway, on Friday, June 23 from 10:00-11:30 a.m.