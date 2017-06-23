Hospital hears ideas for vacant lot

Posted on June 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After hearing four proposals for potential use of a vacant 2.83-acre parcel it owns near the hospital, three of which were outright purchase offers, the Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board will next meet in private session to negotiate terms of a possible sale.

Though financials are not now public information, said Board Chair Jane Hirsch, any final decision will include public input.

“No decisions — sell or not sell, pursue one of these developers — have been made or will be made without public discourse,” Hirsch told The Sun.

The three developers that responded to the District’s formal Request for Proposals presented their concepts at a public meeting on Thursday night. DeNova Homes, Caymus Builders, and Kler Architects presented plans, though varied in architectural styles, that all called for building up to 30 residences as allowed by City zoning.

No financial terms for any of the proposals were disclosed.

A fourth proposal, made by resident Normon Gilroy, called for the District maintaining ownership of the parcel at MacArthur and Hayes Street. Under his plan, the housing would all be rental units, reserved for hospital employees.

“Don’t sell it,” he said. “Let’s retain it and develop it ourselves. The community has expectations for the hospital that go beyond selling off the property quickly.”

What he called a rush to sell the parcel drew a heated comment from Boardmember Bill Boerum, who said it was “embarrassing and unacceptable” for to hear detailed plans for the land without first identifying what it was looking for. “We should have solicited ideas (such as Gilroy’s) months ago.”

“Why the rush?” Boerum said. “The real issue is, keep or sell.”

Gilroy was part of the committee that oversaw the $30 million remodel/updgrade of the main hospital building, and said some of those procedures, both in building and design as well as financing, would save enough money to provide worker housing at below-market rates. Relocating some hospital facilities that now pay rent elsewhere, physical therapy for example, would also reduce hospital overhead, he said.

The deals suggested by the three developers are far simpler – one would buy the land outright. Although the Board had questions Thursday night about aspects of the plans, such as density and parking, it’s doubtful the Board would have any input on the design or unit pricing once the sale was complete.

Likewise, the buyer would be responsible for all permits, legal and financial aspects moving forward.

Boerum complained that the Board looked like it was merely looking for someone “to pay us money as quickly as possible.” He said he would have preferred a more specific RFP, one that encouraged applicants to discuss health care, for example.

In a statement released today, Hirsch disagreed. “The RFP was needed as part of an education process for the board to understand what’s possible in terms of use,” she said. “That’s why we did not place any restrictions on who should make a proposal or what should be considered – we’re interested in all ideas that would work under the current zoning regulations.”

No timeline for a decision has been set by the Board, but terms of the deal to buy the land make it likely that a decision will reached by September.