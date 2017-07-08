Hospital land sale would be short-sighted choice

Posted on July 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A letter to members of the Sonoma Valley Hospital District Board: I am writing to express my strong support for the Community Option for the SV Hospital south lot.

This is the time you must be your higher selves in creating a lasting vision for our valuable community resource. Thinking small now will assure the withering and demise of the hospital we cannot do without. You have the opportunity, that if you pass on now will not come again, to inject new and much needed vitality into an admittedly struggling institution.

Please do not sell the lot for the quick injection of cash it will create. Our entire town will come to regret such a short-sighted choice. Be bold!

Ed Clay, Sonoma