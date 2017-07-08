Public meeting to roll out plan for Maxwell Park

Posted on July 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After several years in the making, the draft Master Plan for Maxwell Farms Regional Park will be rolled out at a public meeting on Wednesday, July 12 at the Boys and Girls Club.

Supervisor Susan Gorin invites public comment on the plan before it comes before the full board. The plan, she said, “incorporates the feedback (the public) has provided in the previous planning meetings – soccer fields, ball fields, BMX pump track, dog park – and more,” she said.

The 7 p.m. meeting will include a discussion of the environmental review process required as part of the approval process that, Gorin said, will guide the future renovation and improvement projects for the park.

The Clubhouse is located within the park at 100 W. Verano Ave.

The draft plan will be available on the project website for review and comment following the meeting, with public comment invited through August 4. There will also be an opportunity for public comment during a 30-day review period subsequent to the preparation of the final update.

For information contact Scott Wilkinson at 707.565.2734 or [email protected]. The project web site is:

http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Parks/Planning/Maxwell-Farms-Master-Plan/