Woman, 96, burglarized in yard-work scam

Posted on July 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The home of a 96-year-old Springs woman was burglarized Wednesday when one suspect lured her into her backyard while two others grabbed personal items and a small safe.

The suspects were then seen running from the home in the 19300 block of Hwy 12 about 3:15 p.m.

A witness, an employee of a nearby business, provided a good description of the vehicle. Soon after, deputies from the Sonoma Police Department located and stopped the car in the area of Broadway and West Napa in Sonoma.

Deputies detained three suspects who were identified as Tarzan Miller, a 34-year-old man from Richmond, Tommy Mitchell, a 27-year-old man from Richmond, and Richard Mitchell, a 48 year-old man from North Highlands.

In the vehicle, the deputies found a small safe and a pillowcase loaded with jewelry.

The victim did not realize her home had been burglarized.

She told deputies she had been watching television in her home when she heard a knock at the front door. When she answered, a man engaged her in a talk about landscape work. She said she went with the man into her backyard for about 15 minutes.

“She didn’t realize that while they were discussing the tree trimming, the two other men went through her home stealing her property,” said Sgt. Spencer Crum. “We are very thankful to the alert caller who noticed the suspicious behavior and called 911 to report the crime.”

All three suspects were ultimately booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, elder abuse and conspiracy. They are being held on $100,000 bail.